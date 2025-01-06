Sagimet Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at the 9th Annual MASH-TAG 2025 Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that an oral presentation highlighting fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors will be given at the upcoming 9th Annual MASH-TAG Conference being held January 9-11, 2025 in Park City, Utah. The presentation will focus on the differentiated mechanism of action of the FASN inhibitor denifanstat and the observed anti-fibrotic effect in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study in F2/F3 MASH.

MASH-TAG 2025 Presentation Details:

Title: FASN Inhibitors Presenter: Marie O’Farrell, Ph.D. (SVP of Research and Development, Sagimet Biosciences) Session: Session 4: The Promise of New Pharmacological Agents + Pathophysiology Date/Time: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6:10 PM MST Location: The Chateaux Deer Valley, Park City, Utah



About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into Phase 3 development in MASH. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About MASH

Metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive and severe liver disease which is estimated to impact more than 115 million people worldwide, for which there is only one recently approved treatment in the United States and no currently approved treatments in Europe. In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups formalized the decision to rename non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to MASH. Additionally, an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. The goal of the name change was to establish an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and to improve diagnostic clarity.

