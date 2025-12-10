Sagimet Biosciences Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 9, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that, in connection with the hiring of three employees, the Compensation Committee of Sagimet’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants of 42,800 stock options in aggregate to purchase shares of the Company’s Series A common stock as determined based on the Black Scholes value on December 9, 2025, to be granted on December 9, 2025 to the three newly-hired employees.

The option awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with Sagimet.

The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Sagimet’s Series A common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Market on December 9, 2025. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying each stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the date in which the applicable employee’s employment commenced) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter, subject to each individual’s continued service with Sagimet through the applicable vesting dates.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, met all primary endpoints in its Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial in metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) as well as all primary and secondary endpoints in Sagimet’s license partner for China’s Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate-to-severe acne. A combination of denifanstat and resmetirom is currently being tested in a Phase 1 PK clinical trial and is planned to be developed for cirrhotic patients living with F4-stage MASH. TVB-3567, a second oral FASN inhibitor which is planned to be developed for acne, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Advisors

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com