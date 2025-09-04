SAB BIO to Deliver Five Presentations Related to SAB-142 at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), (“SAB BIO” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing a multi-specific human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset and progression of autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that it will present at the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) being held September 15 – 19, 2025 at the VIECON - Vienna Congress & Convention Center in Vienna, Austria. The Company will have four oral presentations, as well as an INNODIA-hosted symposium at EASD.

Information on all presentations is below:

INNODIA EASD Symposium | Life-Changing T1D Therapies Symposium

Working to Change the Lives of People Impacted ​by Type 1 Diabetes Through Unique Disease-Modifying Therapy

Presenter: Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA, EVP and Chief Medical Officer

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, September 15, 2025 | 16:40 – 20:00 CEST

Location: Lima Hall

EASD Presentations:

Immunomodulation Without Sustained Lymphodepletion: SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin

Session: Behind the Screens: Adventures in T1D Clinical Trials | Presentation 19

Presenter: Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA, EVP and Chief Medical Officer

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:00 – 11:30 CEST

Location: Mumbai Hall

Mechanism of Action of a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin, SAB-142, for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Session: OP 28 “Guardians of the Islet Galaxy: Protect and Replace” | Presentation 163

Presenter: Christoph Bausch, PhD, EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:45 – 12:15 CEST

Location: Sofia Hall

Novel Pharmacokinetic Assay for Measuring SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin

Session: Clinical Tales from the T1D Trenches | Short Oral Discussion - Event F | Presentation 391

Presenter: Eric Sandhurst, PhD, Director of Program Management

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 14:00 – 15:00 CEST

Location: Station 03, Hall C

Specimen Quality for Multicenter Clinical Trials: Comparing Novel Blood Preservation Methods to Cryopreserved PBMC

Session: Clinical Tales from the T1D Trenches | Short Oral Discussion - Event F | Presentation 392

Presenter: Eric Sandhurst, PhD, Director of Program Management

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 14:00 – 15:00 CEST

Location: Station 03, Hall C

About EASD Annual Meeting

The EASD Annual Meeting is the largest diabetes conference in the world, attracting thousands of delegates. The program showcases the latest results from basic and clinical research.

For more information, visit https://www.easd.org/annual-meeting/easd-2025/.

About INNODIA

INNODIA is an international non-profit organization that stemmed from a European-based public-private partnership co-funded by the European Commission’s Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI-JU Joint Undertaking), The Hemsley Charitable Trust, Breakthrough T1D, and EFPIA partners. Thanks to this unique private-public interaction, INNODIA has become the largest European Network dedicated to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes and today it is a legal entity that represents the interface between those who want to develop new therapies and those who have the tools and experience to do so.

For more information, visit https://www.innodia.eu/.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi-specific, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors.

