Rznomics Presents Clinical Interim Data for RZ-001 in Recurrent Glioblastoma at ASNO 2026

Dr. Chae-Yong Kim of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital delivers oral presentation on interim data from 10 enrolled patients

A manageable safety profile, with prolonged disease control and tumor recurrence inhibition observed in several patients

SEONGNAM and SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of RNA-based gene therapies, announced that the Phase 1/2a interim clinical results for 'RZ-001 (Taspitimagene advec)', its RNA editing-based anticancer gene therapy for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), were presented on June 13th at the Asian Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting (ASNO 2026) held in Kanazawa, Japan.

The presentation was delivered by Dr. Chae-Yong Kim, a professor of the Department of Neurosurgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, highlighting the safety and preliminary efficacy data from the ongoing clinical trial.

RZ-001 is an innovative anticancer gene therapy utilizing Rznomics' proprietary RNA trans-splicing ribozyme platform, engineered to express a therapeutic gene specifically inside tumor cells to induce cancer cell death. According to the presentation, 20 patients have completed screening to date, with 10 patients officially enrolled and treated in the trial.

The interim analysis revealed that no new or unexpected treatment-related safety concerns have been identified. No dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) was reported, and no treatment-related Grade 4 or higher adverse events were observed. Most reported adverse events were deemed to be disease-related or associated with underlying conditions typical of glioblastoma patients. Furthermore, several patients demonstrated prolonged tumor recurrence inhibition and disease control exceeding six months.

Recurrent glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive and intractable malignant brain tumors, notorious for high recurrence rates and an extremely poor prognosis even after standard-of-care treatments. With currently approved treatment options showing limited efficacy and conventional immuno-oncology therapies repeatedly facing clinical failures, rGBM represents an area with immense unmet medical needs for novel therapeutic mechanisms.

"The secured data demonstrate a manageable safety profile for RZ-001 alongside encouraging preliminary signs of clinical activity," explained Dr. Chae-Yong Kim. "Given that recurrent glioblastoma typically recurs within two to four months, the data from patients showing long-term recurrence inhibition—particularly that of extending past nine months—is highly encouraging. We look forward to further clarifying its full clinical value through additional patient enrollment and long-term follow-up observations."

Meanwhile, RZ-001 is currently undergoing clinical development for both recurrent glioblastoma and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The HCC program recently achieved a significant milestone by receiving Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. FDA this past May.

About Rznomics Inc.



Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications. The company signed a research collaboration and license agreement with global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in May 2025 for the development of a novel RNA editing therapeutic and listed on the KOSDAQ market in December 2025. (KOSDAQ 476830)

For more information, please visit www.rznomics.com

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