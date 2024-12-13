Roche receives CE Mark for new and updated molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities

The new cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0 enhances throughput, run flexibility, enables sample prioritisation and is available as an upgrade to existing systems in healthcare settings around the world.

Laboratories can now perform a wider range of tests on a single solution, simplifying laboratory logistics and helping to optimise the use of resources.

Basel, 13 December 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the CE certification of the new cobas® 6800/8800 systems 2.0. The update significantly enhances the efficiency of laboratories by optimising resources, reducing downtime, consolidating test menus, and increasing throughput. These improvements ultimately promise a more streamlined diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients.

“This update marks another significant milestone for Roche,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “With our history of leading innovation in automated molecular testing, it represents another competitive leap forward in our efforts to advance PCR technology by combining unprecedented throughput together with the flexibility that laboratories require to deliver for physicians and patients.”

Unified User Experience and Innovative Technologies

The majority of the cobas test menu is available with the release of the update, including the powerful new Temperature-Activated Generation of Signal (TAGS) technology . TAGS technology enables up to 15 targets to be detected simultaneously in a single patient sample on the high throughput molecular diagnostic analysers cobas 5800, 6800 and 8800 systems.

The cobas 6800/8800 systems are designed to address challenges faced by mid-to-high volume molecular testing laboratories. Bringing the latest innovations to transform the testing experience, the systems offer intelligent workflows, unrivalled throughput, proven performance, established reliability, and outstanding flexibility.

With this upgrade, the cobas family of solutions provides a unified user experience, incorporating significant innovations from the newest addition to the family, the cobas 5800 system.

The U.S. 510(k) clearance from the FDA will follow with submission planned for 2025.

