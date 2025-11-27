SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rigel to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will present a company overview at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 8:30 am ET.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors: 

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

650.624.1232 

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen 

Argot Partners 

646.461.6387

david.rosen@argotpartners.com 

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-37th-annual-healthcare-conference-302626268.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Northern California Events Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Cancer
ASH25: Late-Stage Data For J&J’s Tecvayli/Darzalex Combo Could ‘Shift Paradigm’ in Myeloma
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Legal
UPDATE: GSK’s Tesaro Sues AnaptysBio Over Current Jemperli Contract; Anaptys Countersues
November 21, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Lung cancer
Bayer Wins Lung Cancer Accelerated Approval for Kinase Inhibitor
November 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Red rocket with clouds rising up as metaphor for business and financial growth, Success and financial developing, Business growth concept, paper cut style.
Stomach cancer
Jazz, Zymeworks Bispecific Achieves ‘Practice-Changing’ Results in Stomach Cancer Study
November 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac