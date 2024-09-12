SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rigel to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2024 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company’s president and CEO, will present a company overview at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, at 9:10 am ET in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel’s website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company’s marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-2024-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-302245905.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

