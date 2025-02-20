SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revvity to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in March 2025:


46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference
Monday, March 3, 2025
7:30 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
9:10 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
8:00 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
9:00 a.m. ET - Steve Willoughby, senior vice president, investor relations, ESG, risk

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac