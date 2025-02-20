Revvity to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in March 2025:





46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

Monday, March 3, 2025

7:30 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

9:10 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

8:00 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

9:00 a.m. ET - Steve Willoughby, senior vice president, investor relations, ESG, risk

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby

steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:

Chet Murray

(781) 462-5126

chet.murray@revvity.com