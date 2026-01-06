SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revolution Medicines to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live presentation, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:
media@revmed.com
investors@revmed.com


