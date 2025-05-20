RevolKa Ltd. Secures 210 million JPY (US$1.4 million) Series A Extension Funding to Advance Therapeutic Programs

RevolKa gearing up AI-powered protein engineering to deliver novel therapeutics and engineered proteins

SENDAI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevolKa Ltd. (RevolKa), a venture-backed biotech company providing a cutting-edge AI-driven protein engineering technology platform called aiProtein®, has raised 210 million JPY (US$1.4M) in Series A extension funding. This funding will advance RevolKa’s drug discovery programs for rare diseases (https://www.revolka.com/news/english/collab-en/a65) and support collaborative partnering efforts. This financing round was co-led by existing investors, D3 LLC (Tomoya Nagata, Managing Partner, CEO) and TOHOKU University Venture Partners Co., Ltd. (Tetsuro Higuchi, President & CEO) with participation from DEEPCORE Inc. (Katsumasa Niki, President & CEO).

RevolKa’s core technology, aiProtein® is a robust AI-driven protein engineering technology that creates exceptionally high-performance proteins. This technology platform has already produced many successful outcomes in collaboration with partner companies.

About aiProtein® Technology

RevolKa’s proprietary aiProtein® platform is an AI-assisted protein engineering platform. Proteins are linear polymers composed of amino acids and their derivatives, folding into a tertiary structure through internal complex atomic interactions to exhibit biological functions. The relationship between protein sequence, structure, and function remains poorly understood, limiting rational design of protein. AlphaFold developed by Google DeepMind that was awarded the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 2024 has provided an AI-driven solution to the protein sequence-to-structure relationship. aiProtein®, in turn, addresses the protein sequence-to-function relationship. RevolKa’s AI engine is trained on sequence-to-function relationship data, enabling the efficient generation of sequences of proteins with desired functions. Furthermore, aiProtein® can simultaneously engineer multiple properties, offering a powerful and cost-effective solution for creating novel and highly functional proteins suitable for pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

About D3 LLC

D3.LLC’s investment is focused on the biotech and healthcare field. Our mission is to contribute to global healthcare through not only funding promising scientific and technological seeds and business ideas (Discovery) but also working alongside entrepreneurs to create impactful products/services with sustainable business models (Development), and then realizing social implementation of the seeds and ideas (Deployment). We value investing in selected companies and providing hands-on support to them in accordance with the global standards of the biotech and healthcare VC.

About TOHOKU University Venture Partners Co., LTD.

TOHOKU University Venture Partners (THVP) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tohoku University, established with the philosophy of creating new industries by investing in and supporting venture companies aiming to commercialize excellent technologies based on the research outcomes of Tohoku University and National universities in the Tohoku region.

After investment, THVP aims to increase corporate value and maximize shareholder value through hands-on management, business planning support, financing, and sales channel expansion support, as well as active involvement with the investee companies. THVP will also contribute to regional revitalization centered on the seven Tohoku prefectures.

About DEEPCORE Inc.

DEEPCORE is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting startups in the fields of AI and advanced technologies, providing funding for pre-seed to early-stage companies across a broad range of industries. In addition to its investment activities, the firm operates the KERNEL community, which fosters connections among AI engineers and entrepreneurs, as well as an accelerator program aimed at helping startups expand globally. Through “LINKS by KERNEL”, the dedicated hiring and matching platform, DEEPCORE also supports career development in the startup ecosystem.

About RevolKa Ltd.

RevolKa is a venture-backed biotechnology company founded in April 2021 by academic and industry experts specializing in biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Our mission is to contribute to human well-being by creating novel proteins for therapeutics and industrial applications using our proprietary technology, aiProtein®. The name "RevolKa" is derived from the Latin word for evolution, "evolutio” and the Ainu (an indigenous people of Japan) word for raise, “reska”. RevolKa’s headquarters and laboratories are located in Sendai, Japan. The company’s investors include D3 LLC, Tohoku University Venture Partners Co., Ltd., DEEPCORE Inc., and SBI Investment Co., Ltd. For more information, visit https://www.revolka.com/en/.

