Revive Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases, rare disorders, and medical countermeasures, is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) that was held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders elected the following nominees to the board of directors:

Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer

Joshua Herman, Independent Director

Andrew Lindzon, Independent Director

William Jackson, Independent Director

Christian Scovenna, Independent Director



Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of Horizon Assurance LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year

Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor

A resolution authorizing the continuation of Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan for the ensuing year



In light of feedback from shareholders, the Board of Directors decided not to proceed with the proposal to amend of the Company’s articles of incorporation to consolidate its outstanding Common Shares.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “may”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company’s cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (“MD&A”), dated February 24, 2025, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.