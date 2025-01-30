SUBSCRIBE
Reviva to Participate in the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in a panel discussion at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place February 10-11, 2025, in New York, NY.

2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Panel Title: Tackling Mental Health through New Targets and Endpoints Progress
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reviva management, please use the link HERE.

About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

