Revelation Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 12, 2026

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation, today announced that on January 8, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Revelation's Board of Directors approved an inducement grant consisting of 90,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 90,000 shares of the Company's common stock to a new non-executive employee. The RSUs were granted outside of the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Revelation in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over two years in equal quarterly installments, beginning on the first quarterly vesting date following the employee's new hire date, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the vesting dates.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including the treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention for post-surgical infection and as a treatment for acute kidney injury.

