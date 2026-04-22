Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 21, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today held the Annual General Meeting with the following results:

The Annual Report for 2025 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to 2026 was also adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2025 was not approved. It is noted that this was an indicative vote, and that the decision will not entail consequences on the reported remuneration. The Board of Directors will discuss the decision, and an explanatory statement will be included in the Remuneration Report for 2026.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Management were discharged from liability.

Anne Louise Eberhard, Heidi Hunter, Frank Verwiel and Johan van Hoof were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Charl van Zyl, Hans Martin Smith and Svend Andersen were elected new members of the Board. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Anne Louise Eberhard as Chair and Heidi Hunter as Deputy Chair.

KPMG was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes which give the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants was adopted.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

As agreed with the Voting Committee, the number of Employee Representatives was increased from three to four, as the number shareholder-elected members increased to seven. Consequently, Sylwia Sokolowska has joined the Board of Directors as the additional new Employee Representative and will serve along with the other Employee Representatives Anja Gjøl, Mette Schwartzlose and Christina Teichert until 2029.

The full proposals are available on the notice for the Annual General Meeting.

Minutes and voting results from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company’s website within two weeks.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contact investors:

Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Affairs, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 19 / 2026

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