Resilience is proud to support CARGO Therapeutics’ novel allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy

CARGO’s novel allogeneic platform is a universal vector solution designed to limit immune-based rejection and enable durable response of CAR T-cell therapy. Through sophisticated engineering, the differentiated platform aims to transform potentially curative autologous CAR T-cell therapies into allogeneic products for broader patient benefit. The universal, allogeneic-enabling vector is intended to pair with new or clinically established CAR vectors, which can be accomplished while leveraging existing autologous drug product processes. The result is intended to be an off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR T product designed to limit rejection, promote safety, improve the starting quality of T cells, and maintain comparable CAR-mediated activity.

To date, CARGO has advanced several lead allogeneic constructs and demonstrated proof of concept in limiting immune rejection, preventing graft vs. host disease (GvHD), and preserving comparable CAR activity when co-transduced with CAR vector utilized for autologous CAR T-cell therapy.

CARGO expects to select the lead vector candidate in 1H’25.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: CRGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next-generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today provided a corporate update and anticipated milestones for 2025. CARGO has a growing and focused pipeline that includes firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel), an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy candidate currently in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical study in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO is also preparing to initiate a Phase 1 study for its CRG-023 product candidate, a CD19/CD20/CD22 tri-specific CAR T developed using a tri-cistronic construct and designed to address several known causes of relapse, resulting in a potential best-in-class CAR T-cell therapy across a broad range of B-cell malignancies with the goal of providing more patients with a durable complete response. CARGO’s latest program advancement, a novel allogeneic platform, is a universal vector solution designed to limit immune-based rejection and enable durable response of CAR T-cell therapy. The universal allogeneic-enabling vector is intended to be paired with any CAR vector to create an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, with the potential to maintain the efficacy, durability, and safety of autologous cell therapy while broadening availability to more people with cancer. CARGO’s leadership and team have significant experience in designing, developing and delivering oncology and cell therapy products. 