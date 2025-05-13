Research on Novel Treatment Approaches and Scientific Advances From Merck’s Broad and Differentiated Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline to be Presented at ASCO 2025

New and updated data for MK-1084, an investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor, from the colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer cohorts of the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 study will be presented

Zilovertamab vedotin and sacituzumab tirumotecan data to highlight progress in Merck’s pipeline of innovative antibody-drug conjugates

Follow-up data for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and WELIREG® (belzutifan), as well as new and updated analyses for KEYTRUDA in earlier stages of cancer, add to the body of evidence supporting the role of these medicines

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced new research across more than 25 types of cancer and multiple treatment settings from the company’s broad and differentiated portfolio and pipeline will be showcased at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (May 30–June 3). Data highlight Merck’s commitment to rapidly advance research across multiple tumor types and continue to build on its portfolio of established medicines.

“The new data we are presenting at ASCO spotlight our commitment in oncology as we pioneer novel treatment approaches in our ongoing work to transform cancer care,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “Merck is fueling the next wave of innovation in cancer through research to help address significant unmet medical needs for even more patients.”

Key data being presented on investigational candidates from Merck’s pipeline:

First-time data from the colorectal cancer cohort of the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 study evaluating MK-1084, an investigational, oral selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination therapies for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (Abstract #3508; Oral abstract session: Gastrointestinal cancer—colorectal and anal). 1

G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination therapies for patients with G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (Abstract #3508; Oral abstract session: Gastrointestinal cancer—colorectal and anal). Additional data from the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts of the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 study evaluating MK-1084 as monotherapy and in combination therapies for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic NSCLC (Abstract #8605; Poster session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic). 1

G12C-mutated metastatic NSCLC (Abstract #8605; Poster session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic). First-time data from the Phase 2/3 waveLINE-003 study evaluating zilovertamab vedotin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1), plus standard of care as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (Abstract #7005; Oral abstract session: Hematologic malignancies—lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia).

Data from the randomized Phase 2 OptiTROP-Lung03 study conducted in China, independently led by Kelun-Biotech, evaluating sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), an investigational TROP2-directed ADC, as a treatment for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC (Abstract #8507; Oral abstract session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic).2

Additionally, new or updated findings from Merck’s broad portfolio of cancer medicines will be presented, including longer-term results for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, and WELIREG® (belzutifan), Merck’s oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, as well as findings in earlier stages of cancer.

Key data being presented on existing medicines in Merck’s portfolio:

Primary results from the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus the TROP2-directed ADC sacituzumab govitecan-hziy for patients with previously untreated, locally advanced inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer will be featured as part of the ASCO press program (Abstract #LBA109; Oral abstract session: Breast cancer—metastatic). 3

Five-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA monotherapy as an adjuvant treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions (Abstract #4514; Rapid oral abstract session: Genitourinary cancer—kidney and bladder).

Five-year follow-up data from the Phase 2 LITESPARK-004 trial evaluating WELIREG as a treatment for von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors (Abstract #4507; Oral abstract session: Genitourinary cancer—kidney and bladder).

Results from the Phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus the TROP2-directed ADC datopotamab deruxtecan, with or without platinum-based chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC (Abstract #8501; Oral abstract session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic). 4

Data from the 4.5-year follow-up of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (Abstract #4036; Poster session: Gastrointestinal cancer—gastroesophageal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary).

Final analysis results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A18 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CRT) as a treatment for patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer (Abstract #LBA5504; Oral abstract session: Gynecologic cancer). 5

Exploratory efficacy analysis results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA as a neoadjuvant treatment for patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, then continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with standard of care radiotherapy with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent (Abstract #6012; Rapid oral abstract session: Head and neck cancer).

Merck investor event

Merck will hold an Oncology Investor Event to coincide with the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting on Monday, June 2, 2025, 6 p.m. CT, during which senior management will provide an update on the company’s oncology strategy and program. The event will take place in Chicago, Ill., and will be accessible via webcast. Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation via this weblink.

Details on abstracts listed above and additional key abstracts for Merck

Breast cancer Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) + pembrolizumab (pembro) vs chemotherapy (chemo) + pembro in previously untreated PD-L1-positive advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC): Primary results from the randomized Phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study. S. Tolaney.3 Abstract #LBA109, Oral abstract session: Breast cancer—metastatic Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) as first-line treatment for unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (a/mTNBC): Initial results from the Phase II OptiTROP-Breast05 study. Y. Yin.2 Abstract #1019, Rapid oral abstract session: Breast cancer—metastatic

Gastrointestinal cancers The KRAS G12C inhibitor MK-1084 for KRAS G12C–mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC): Results from KANDLELIT-001. I. Ługowska.1 Abstract #3508, Oral abstract session: Gastrointestinal cancer—colorectal and anal KEYNOTE-859: 4.5-year median follow-up of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. S. Rha. Abstract #4036, Poster session: Gastrointestinal cancer—gastroesophageal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary Quality-adjusted time without symptoms of disease or toxicity (Q-TWiST) analysis of pembrolizumab (pembro) versus chemotherapy (chemo) in microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H)/mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in the KEYNOTE-177 trial. E. Elez. Abstract #3631, Poster session: Gastrointestinal cancer—colorectal and anal

Genitourinary cancers Five-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 study of adjuvant pembrolizumab (pembro) for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). N. Haas. Abstract #4514, Rapid oral abstract session: Genitourinary cancer—kidney and bladder Hypoxia-inducible factor-2α (HIF-2α) inhibitor belzutifan in von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease–associated neoplasms: 5-year follow-up of the phase 2 LITESPARK-004 study. V. Narayan. Abstract #4507, Oral abstract session: Genitourinary cancer—kidney and bladder Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-365 cohort I: Pembrolizumab (pembro) plus carboplatin and etoposide chemotherapy (chemo) or chemo alone for metastatic neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). G. Amsberg. Abstract #5059, Poster session: Genitourinary cancer—prostate, testicular, and penile

Gynecologic cancers Pembrolizumab with chemoradiotherapy in patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer: Final analysis results of the Phase 3, randomized, double-blind ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047/KEYNOTE-A18 study. L. Duska.5 Abstract #LBA5504, Oral abstract session: Gynecologic cancer

Head and neck cancer Neoadjuvant and adjuvant pembrolizumab plus standard of care (SOC) in resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA HNSCC): Exploratory efficacy analyses of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 study. D. Adkins. Abstract #6012, Rapid oral abstract session: Head and neck cancer

Hematologic cancers WaveLINE-003: Phase 2/3 trial of zilovertamab vedotin plus standard of care in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. P. Armand. Abstract #7005, Oral abstract session: Hematologic malignancies—lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Lung cancer MK-1084 for KRAS G12C-mutated (mut) metastatic non–small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC): Results from KANDLELIT-001. A. Sacher.1 Abstract #8605, Poster session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in patients (pts) with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Results from the randomized OptiTROP-Lung03 study. L. Zhang.2 Abstract #8507, Oral abstract session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic Patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in resistant EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after a third-generation EGFR TKI: The Phase 3 HERTHENA-Lung02 study. T. Mok.4 Abstract #8506, Oral abstract session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic TROPION-Lung02: Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) with or without platinum chemotherapy (Pt-CT) as first-line (1L) therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC). B. Levy.4 Abstract #8501, Oral abstract session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in patients (pts) with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic (LA/M) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring uncommon EGFR mutations: Preliminary results from a Phase 2 study. L. Zhang.2 Abstract #8615, Poster session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in combination with tagitanlimab (anti-PD-L1) in first-line (1L) advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Non-squamous cohort from the Phase II OptiTROP-Lung01 study. W. Fang.2 Abstract #8529, Poster session: Lung cancer—non-small cell metastatic

Melanoma and other skin cancers First-line lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab versus placebo plus pembrolizumab in Chinese patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma: Results from LEAP-003. J. Guo.6 Abstract #9553, Poster session: Melanoma/skin cancers

Multi-tumor Pembrolizumab monotherapy for melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer in India: Results of the Phase IV KEYNOTE-593 study. S. Limaye. Abstract #e21518, Publication only: Melanoma/skin cancers

1 In collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Astex Pharmaceuticals (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd 2 Led by Kelun-Biotech 3 In collaboration with Gilead 4 In collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo 5 In collaboration with the European Network for Gynaecological Oncology Trial (ENGOT) groups and the GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG) 6 In collaboration with Eisai

About Merck’s early-stage cancer clinical program

Finding cancer at an earlier stage may give patients a greater chance of long-term survival. Many cancers are considered most treatable and potentially curable in their earliest stage of disease. Building on the strong understanding of the role of KEYTRUDA in later-stage cancers, Merck is evaluating our portfolio of medicines and pipeline candidates in earlier disease states, with more than 30 ongoing registrational studies across multiple types of cancer.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD- L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indications in the U.S.

Melanoma

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with Stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:

Stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or

metastatic.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with Stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Colorectal Cancer

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Gastric Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Cervical Cancer

KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), is indicated for the treatment of patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, is indicated for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA, in combination with axitinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

KEYTRUDA, in combination with lenvatinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC.

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with RCC at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients.

Pneumonitis occurred in 8% (31/389) of adult patients with cHL receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grades 3-4 in 2.3% of patients. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 2 days to 53 months). Pneumonitis rates were similar in patients with and without prior thoracic radiation. Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 5.4% (21) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 42% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 68% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 77% had resolution.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.

