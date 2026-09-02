Resalis Therapeutics Appoints Diana M. Røpcke as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Røpcke joins Resalis with extensive experience in clinical drug development as well as expertise in obesity and cardiometabolic therapy areas

Torino, Italy, September 2, 2026 – Resalis Therapeutics , a biotechnology company pioneering microRNA-targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Diana M. Røpcke, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). She will lead Resalis’ clinical strategy and execution, advancing RES-010, which is currently in a Phase 1b study to assess its effect on body weight loss and other weight-loss parameters and to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in overweight and obese participants.

Prior to joining Resalis, Dr. Røpcke served as Vice President in Medical & Science, Research & Development at Novo Nordisk. She has held multiple leadership positions at Novo Nordisk and led the clinical development of both insulin- and incretin-based therapeutics from early asset development through submission and launch. Dr. Røpcke is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon and holds an MD and PhD from Aarhus University Medical School in Denmark.

“Diana’s deep expertise in obesity drug development and a strong track record of advancing innovative therapies through clinical development make her an important addition to Resalis at a pivotal moment as we progress RES-010 through the clinic,” said Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics. “I look forward to working alongside Diana as we continue generating the clinical evidence to demonstrate the potential of RES-010 and deliver on our goal of bringing a differentiated, durable, disease-modifying treatment to people living with obesity.”

“Obesity and its associated metabolic disorders are among the most significant and complex health challenges of our time. Addressing them will require therapeutic approaches that look beyond the sheer magnitude of weight loss to the quality and durability of that weight loss, as well as the underlying metabolic health of individuals,” added Dr. Diana M. Røpcke, CMO of Resalis Therapeutics. “RES-010 represents a differentiated approach looking beyond incretin therapy by targeting the underlying metabolic drivers of obesity with an antisense oligonucleotide designed to promote fat-selective weight loss while supporting more durable metabolic benefits. I look forward to working with the Resalis team to advance RES-010 through clinical development and make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders. With its deep expertise in non-coding RNA and lipid metabolism, Resalis Therapeutics is advancing RES-010 as a safe, effective, and disease-modifying therapy that offers sustained weight loss and improved metabolic health. Supported by robust preclinical data and ongoing clinical evaluation, RES-010 positions Resalis Therapeutics as a key company in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment, driving towards new frontiers. The company is backed by Claris Ventures, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Sanofi, and other investors.

For more information, visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com .

Contact:

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese

+49 151 7441 6179

resalis@trophic.eu

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