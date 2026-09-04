Rein Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Poster at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2026 Congress

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it will present a late-breaking poster at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2026 Congress taking place September 5-9, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Poster Presentation

Title: Inhaled LTI-03 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: a randomized dose escalation study

Poster Session: Immunological mechanisms in pulmonary fibrosis

Poster Number: PA6217

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Time: 12:30-2:00pm CEST

Presenter: Philip Molyneaux, MD, Professor of Interstitial lung disease at Imperial College London and the Asthma+Lung UK Chair of Respiratory Research and Consultant in Interstitial lung disease at the Royal Brompton Hospital

Data to be presented in the poster has been published in Nature Communications and can be viewed here.

About LTI-03

LTI-03 is a first-in-class, inhaled peptide therapy derived from Caveolin-1 biology, a key regulator of fibrotic signaling. The drug is designed to inhibit lung scarring while preserving alveolar progenitor cells that are critical for tissue repair and regeneration.



Early data suggests that LTI-03 may represent a dual-acting approach: slowing fibrosis and promoting lung healing.

About the RENEW Phase 2 Trial

Rein’s RENEW trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06968845) is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.



The study is expected to enroll approximately 120 patients across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Poland, and Germany. Patients will be randomized to receive one of two dose levels of LTI-03 or placebo. The primary endpoint is safety, measured by the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events through Week 24, with change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC) as the primary efficacy endpoint.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in the U.S.

Investor Contact

IR@ReinTx.com