Rein Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that Brian Windsor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics, will present at the following investor conferences in September.

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Rein website at ir.reintx.com. An archived replay of the events will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in the U.S.

Investor Contact

IR@ReinTx.com