RealTime Laboratories Launches 31-Marker Mycotoxin Extensive Panel, the Most Comprehensive Urinary Mycotoxin Test on the Market

The expanded panel pairs the industry's largest-ever marker count with methodology upgrades designed to give practitioners and patients the most comprehensive view of mold exposure yet, supporting more informed clinical decisions.

The Mycotoxin Extensive Panel expands biomarkers to test for 16 additional mycotoxins, making it the most comprehensive at-home panel on the market.

Utilizing LC-MS/MS (liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry) analysis, the panel's proprietary hydrolysis processing technology allows for more comprehensive analysis compared to standard methods.

By providing greater clinical insight, RealTime Labs' expanded panel supports more informed testing and treatment decisions.

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Laboratories Inc., a US BioTek medical and diagnostic laboratory specializing in mold and environmental toxin detection, today announces the launch of its Mycotoxin Extensive Panel, the most comprehensive urinary mycotoxin test available on the market. The expanded test features 31 distinct clinical markers and advanced testing methodologies. It gives functional and integrative medicine practitioners broader diagnostic clarity, and grants patients a clearer view of potential exposure to better understand their symptoms and support better informed clinical conversations.

As both practitioner and patient interest in environmental health and mold exposure continues to grow, the extended panel provides broader insight from a single urine sample, without adding complexity for the patient. The expanded panel continues to measure the mycotoxins most commonly associated with mold exposure, including Satratoxins, Roridins, and Trichothecenes, while adding 16 additional markers, among them Chaetoglobosin A, Citrinin, and Fumonisins. These mycotoxins have been found to cause a range of potential health effects, giving practitioners a comprehensive set of data to consider alongside a patient's symptoms, exposure history, and other clinical findings.

Beyond the increased number of markers measured, RealTime Labs has enhanced the panel with a proprietary hydrolysis processing technology designed to address key considerations in urinary mycotoxin testing. Using highly sensitive LC-MS/MS technology, the enhanced methodology is designed to capture mycotoxins others miss due to masking from metabolite modifications and provide practitioners with a more complete picture from a single sample.

"The expansion of our mycotoxin panel and methodologies underscores our commitment to diagnostic accuracy and rigorous laboratory standards," said Jack Frausing, CEO of US BioTek, parent company of RealTime Labs. "Serving as partners to both practitioners and patients, RealTime Labs empowers informed clinical action, improving confidence in treatment decision making."

The launch also expands the scope of RealTime Labs' integrative testing suites, including the All-Tox Profile and the MOE-Tox Complete Profile, which evaluate mycotoxin exposure alongside environmental pollutants, heavy metals, and organic acids to measure total body burden and cellular mitochondrial function.

"For practitioners, the value of comprehensive testing is having more information to consider as part of the overall clinical picture," said Marjorie Peak, ND, consulting physician for RealTime Labs. "By expanding the number of markers measured and using an expanded methodology designed to capture a wider range of mycotoxin metabolites, the panel builds on RealTime Labs' existing testing capabilities and provides additional context to support clinical decision-making."

RealTime Labs' Mycotoxin Extensive Panel is available direct-to-consumer as well as through healthcare provider networks, and is HSA/FSA-eligible. The company also offers an environmental mold and mycotoxin assessment, or EMMA, to test the environment for the presence and abundance of molds and the same mycotoxins measured in the urinary mycotoxin panel.

Users can use code 'Mycotox31' and receive $50 off their purchase of the Mycotoxin Extensive Panel through Sept. 30 here. To learn more about RealTime Labs or purchase additional at-home tests, visit www.realtimelab.com.

About RealTime Laboratories:



RealTime Laboratories is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory and a pioneer in mycotoxin testing, offering the most accurate and comprehensive tests on the market. With a commitment to advancing medical testing services, RealTime Labs has played a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities for healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

Media Contact:



realtimelabs@ampublicrelations.com

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SOURCE RealTime Laboratories, LLC