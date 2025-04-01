ReAlta Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Distinguished Immunologist, Laurie Glimcher, M.D., to Board of Directors

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Laurie Glimcher, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Dr. Glimcher is a distinguished immunologist widely renowned for her work in cancer research spanning over 35 years and an experienced leader of world-class institutions. She is the Richard and Susan Smith Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and served as President and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute from 2016 to 2024.

“We are honored to welcome Laurie to ReAlta’s Board of Directors,” said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of ReAlta. “She is a trailblazer in immunology and cancer research, and her expertise and understanding of drug development innovation at the highest levels will be invaluable as we continue advancing our clinical pipeline across diseases in immunology and inflammation.”

“ReAlta’s unique approach to modulating the immune system through its dual-targeting peptide platform resonates with my past and ongoing research in immune responses and cancer immunotherapy,” said Dr. Glimcher. “I look forward to working with the management team and fellow board members to help advance ReAlta’s mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe inflammatory diseases.”

Laurie Glimcher, M.D.

Dr. Glimcher is President Emerita at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she continues to oversee her lab that studies the molecular pathways that regulate the immune system. She also serves as the Richard and Susan Smith Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Previously, she was the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean and Professor of Medicine of Weill Cornell Medicine and Provost for Medical Affairs of Cornell University.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Glimcher’s research identified key transcriptional regulators of protective immunity and the origin of pathophysiologic immune responses underlying autoimmune, infectious, and malignant diseases. She has contributed more than 350 scholarly articles and papers to medical literature in cancer, immunology, skeletal biology and translational medicine.

Dr. Glimcher is a member of numerous medical and scientific organizations, including the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the Cancer Research Institute, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Association for Cancer Research. She previously served on the Board of Directors of Bristol Myers Squibb, Waters Corporation and GSK plc, and is a current board member of Analog Devices, Inc. Dr. Glimcher graduated magna cum laude from Radcliffe College and holds an M.D. cum laude from Harvard Medical School.

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing life threatening rare and acute inflammatory diseases by rebalancing the inflammatory response. The Company’s EPICC peptide platform leverages discoveries from the human astrovirus (HAstV-1), which uniquely inhibits components of the innate immune system. ReAlta’s therapeutic peptides employ the dual-targeting mechanisms of HAstV-1 to modulate both complement and innate inflammatory pathways by inhibiting complement cascade activation and two key neutrophil-driven mechanisms: myeloperoxidase (MPO) and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). The Company’s lead candidate, RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod), has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designations for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a devastating disease that causes brain damage and high mortality in oxygen-deprived newborns; Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency for HIE; FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) associated with bone marrow and stem cell transplants; and FDA IND clearance for acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Founded in 2018, ReAlta operates in Norfolk, Virginia and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

