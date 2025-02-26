ReAlta Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Biotechnology Leader Andrew Miller, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Miller, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Dr. Miller brings extensive experience in biotechnology leadership, drug development, and corporate strategy, having previously founded Karuna Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological conditions. He most recently served as President of Research and Development at Karuna until its $14 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew to ReAlta’s Board of Directors,” said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of ReAlta. “His experience in building and scaling an innovative biopharmaceutical company, combined with his deep expertise in neuroscience and immunology, will be invaluable as we continue advancing our clinical pipeline. Andrew’s leadership and strategic insight will help guide ReAlta’s mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe inflammatory diseases.”

“ReAlta’s platform targeting both complement and innate inflammatory pathways represents an innovative and diverse approach to addressing many devastating inflammatory conditions across neurology, pulmonology, hematology, and other therapeutic areas,” said Dr. Miller. “I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to help drive ReAlta’s next phase of growth and contribute to the advancement of its promising pipeline.”

Andrew Miller, Ph.D.

Dr. Miller founded and served as President of Research and Development and member of the board of Karuna Therapeutics. He played a lead role in developing KarXT, approved by the FDA as COBENFY™ for schizophrenia in 2024. During his tenure at Karuna, he played a critical role in building the company from a single-employee startup to an organization with over 350 employees, raising approximately $2 billion in private and public capital before its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Dr. Miller has more than 15 years of experience in the biotech/biopharma industry, previously holding senior and executive level positions at PureTech Health, Tal Medical, and Entrega. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Progentos Therapeutics. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address life threatening rare and acute inflammatory diseases. The Company’s EPICC peptide platform is based on discoveries related to the human astrovirus, HAstV-1, which causes a non-inflammatory, self-limiting gastroenteritis by inhibiting components of the innate immune system – a trait unique among viruses. By inhibiting activation of the complement cascade and two key neutrophil-driven mechanisms of inflammation and host tissue destruction – myeloperoxidase (MPO) and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), ReAlta’s therapeutic peptides leverage the dual-targeting mechanisms of this human enteric virus – and its millions of years of evolutionary adaptations – to modulate both complement and innate inflammatory pathways. The Company’s pipeline is led by RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod), which has received both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency, for the treatment of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a devastating disease that causes brain damage in oxygen-deprived newborns and is a leading cause of cerebral palsy; Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD), a disease associated with bone marrow and stem cell transplants whereby transplanted white blood cells attack the new host in an inflammatory response; and IND clearance by the FDA for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease characterized by progressive airflow limitations and tissue destruction that makes it challenging for patients to breathe. The company launched in 2018 and is located in Norfolk, Virginia and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

