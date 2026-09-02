Raziel Therapeutics and Fosun Pharma Announce Positive Phase 3 Results for RZL-012 in Submental Fat Reduction, Clearing the Path to a China NDA Filing

Pivotal 480-patient trial met all primary and secondary efficacy and safety endpoints after a single treatment cycle, with the primary responder rate showing a 30-percentage-point advantage over placebo; NDA submission to China's regulator planned by year-end 2026, with Fosun preparing a follow-on trial in body contouring

HOD HASHARON, Israel and SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raziel Therapeutics ("Raziel"), a pharmaceutical company developing next-generation prescription products for the aesthetics market, today announced positive results from its Phase 3 registration trial in China evaluating RZL-012 for the reduction of submental fat ("SMF," commonly known as a "double chin") – the first of many planned aesthetic indications for the compound. The trial is being conducted in partnership with Fosun Pharma, through its affiliate JuveStar.

The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of RZL-012 after a single treatment cycle in 480 patients (360 active, 120 placebo) and met every primary and secondary endpoint, delivering positive topline results and a decisive statistical margin over placebo. Based on these results, Raziel and Fosun plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for RZL-012 in China by the end of 2026.

Efficacy was assessed 84 days after a single treatment cycle. Looking beyond submental fat, Fosun is preparing a new trial evaluating RZL-012 in body contouring – a signal of confidence in the compound's potential across the broader focal fat reduction market, a category that is large, underpenetrated, and highly complementary to the surge in systemic weight-loss therapies.

"We are thrilled with the success of RZL-012 in this Phase 3 trial in China. This data demonstrates the superiority of RZL-012 in the focal fat reduction market. We believe RZL-012 will become the gold standard treatment for fat reduction across aesthetic indications,"

said Alon Bloomenfeld, Founder and CEO of Raziel Therapeutics.

At Fosun, our values are rooted in care for life, innovation, excellence, and sustained partnership. Raziel shares those values, and these results reinforce our confidence in RZL-012's potential to address a significant unmet need in medical aesthetics,"

said Phillip Cui, Co-CEO of Fosun Health Capital.

About RZL-012

RZL-012 is an injectable lipolytic drug in development for the reduction of unwanted submental fat and fat in other body areas in adults. Administered subcutaneously by trained physicians in just one to two injection sessions, RZL-012 destroys targeted fat cells; once destroyed, those cells can no longer store or accumulate fat, resulting in fat volume reduction and improved appearance of the treated area.

About Fosun Health Capital

Fosun Health Capital is the venture capital platform of Fosun Pharma, investing in innovative drug products and technologies with strong growth potential at the early and expansion stages. Since 2019, it has backed ten companies spanning modalities including PDCs, large molecules, cell and gene therapy, mRNA/LNP, siRNA, and small molecules, with a 12-project clinical-stage pipeline across anti-infectives, oncology, regenerative medicine, ophthalmology, otology, and medical aesthetics. More information is available at www.fosunhealthcapital.com .

About Raziel Therapeutics

Raziel Therapeutics is an emerging Israel-based pharmaceutical company developing disruptive treatments for aesthetic indications. Raziel holds a unique proprietary compound licensed from the Hebrew University. The company's lead compound, RZL-012, is in Phase 3 clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic indications. More information on Raziel Therapeutics is available at https://raziel-therapy.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned regulatory submissions, future clinical trials, and the potential of RZL-012 across aesthetic indications. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk that regulatory approval may not be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Contacts

Raziel Therapeutics: Alon bloomenfeld alon@raziel-therapy.com Founder, CEO

Fosun Pharma / Fosun Health Capital: Jovian Sun sunjingwen@fosunpharma.com, Executive Director

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SOURCE Raziel Therapeutics; Fosun Pharma