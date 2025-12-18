SUBSCRIBE
Rapport Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

Contact
Julie DiCarlo
Head of Communications & IR
Rapport Therapeutics
jdicarlo@rapportrx.com


Rapport Therapeutics
