SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rapport Therapeutics to Announce Topline Results for RAP-219 Phase 2a Trial in Focal Onset Seizures on Monday, September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on September 8, 2025, to report topline results for the Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures.

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so through this webcast link or by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 for other locations and reference conference ID 4762775. A webcast replay will be available from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website here for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

Contact
Julie DiCarlo
Head of Communications & IR
Rapport Therapeutics
jdicarlo@rapportrx.com


Massachusetts Southern California Phase II Data
Rapport Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Cancer
Servier Commits up to $530M Into Eye Cancer Deal With IDEAYA
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Oral Weight-Loss Race Heats Up as New Data From Lilly, Viking Reset Expectations
August 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis