Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”).

All five members of the Company’s board of directors named as nominees in its management information circular dated May 26, 2025 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors: Jeffrey Bacha, Dr. Dennis Brown, Alfredo De Lucrezia, Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and Dr. David Kideckel.

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company: (i) approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders; (ii) approved the setting of the number of directors at five; and (iii) re-approved the Company’s existing omnibus equity incentive plan as set out in the Circular.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Their work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using proprietary, generative AI platforms. By using AI, they can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

