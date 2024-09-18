SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Small Cap 2024 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 18th

September 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Small Cap 2024 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 18th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NO_fy1bdS0SoyAQ4XbfYyg and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
URL:https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NO_fy1bdS0SoyAQ4XbfYyg


About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

Southern California Diagnostics Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Turn to AI to Explain Phase III NSCLC Miss for Dato-DXd
September 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie