RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Small Cap 2024 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 18th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Small Cap 2024 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 18th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NO_fy1bdS0SoyAQ4XbfYyg and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time URL: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NO_fy1bdS0SoyAQ4XbfYyg



About RadNet, Inc.



RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928