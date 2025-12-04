RadioMedix and Thor Medical enter supply agreement for thorium-228

OSLO, Norway and HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Medical ASA, a leading emerging supplier of alpha-emitters for next-generation precision cancer treatment, and RadioMedix, Inc., a U.S. based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring and cancer therapy, have entered into a five-year frame agreement for the supply of thorium-228 (Th-228). The supply of Th-228 will start in 2026, with volumes scaling with increased production at Thor Medical’s AlphaOne.

RadioMedix will use the Th-228 supplied by Thor Medical as a precursor for the manufacturing of lead-212 (Pb-212) in its development pipeline, and to leverage the company’s RAHA-100 Pb-212 generator, designed to increase the availability of Pb-212 for the rapidly growing radiopharmaceutical industry.

“Targeted alpha therapies hold great medical and commercial potential, and the leading players see the importance of securing scalable supply of alpha-emitters to maintain the strong momentum. The partnership with RadioMedix reflects our ambition to be a preferred supplier to the innovators leading the development of these more targeted and effective cancer treatments,” says Jasper Kurth, CEO of Thor Medical.

“This partnership and the reliable supply of Th-228 marks an important step for the nuclear medicine field as we work to unlock the full potential of our RAHA-100 bench-top generator to expand clinical-grade Pb-212 production for radiopharmaceutical research and development. Reliable access to this critical isotope strengthens our pipeline in radiopharmaceutical drug development and helps accelerate the advancement of targeted alpha therapies with the potential to improve patient outcomes,” said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix.

The agreement with RadioMedix adds to Thor Medical’s growing portfolio of Th-228 supply agreements with leading radiopharmaceutical companies, globally.

About Thor Medical

Thor Medical is an emerging supplier of alpha particle emitters produced from naturally occurring thorium. Its proprietary production process requires no irradiation or use of nuclear reactors, and provides reliable, environmentally friendly, cost-efficient supply of alpha-emitters for the radiopharmaceutical industry. Thor Medical is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TRMED'.

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. For more information, visit https://radiomedix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

