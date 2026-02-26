Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that Sam Samad, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the company's strategy, performance and the latest market developments and trends during the Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Fireside Chat and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference on the company's investor relations page, which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until March 25, 2026.

About Quest Diagnostics



