QuantHealth to Host Second Annual AI in Clinical Development Summit to Highlight the Latest Breakthroughs in Drug Development

The One-Day Event Will Bring Together Senior Leaders from Academia, Top 20 Life Sciences Companies, Tech Industry, and World-Renowned Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantHealth, an AI-powered drug development platform trusted by the largest pharmaceutical companies, today announced registration has opened for its annual AI in Clinical Development Summit, which will take place in New York on May 8th. In its second year, the Summit will welcome more than 100 attendees and bring together thought leaders from across healthcare who are shaping the next-generation clinical development to discuss AI’s latest advancements and real-world applications in the pharmaceutical industry.





From diving into the ever-evolving landscape of AI in drug development to opening up the conversation to discuss regulatory hurdles and how the industry will overcome them, the Summit has been thoughtfully curated to provide attendees with thought-provoking insights they can take and apply well beyond the event. The Summit’s programming also aims to provide valuable insights to help healthcare leaders make informed business decisions, such as when to build or buy AI solutions.

“Following the success of our inaugural summit, we are looking forward to incorporating some of our key learnings into a completely new program for 2025 that will continue to inspire innovation and collaboration,” said Orr Inbar, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantHealth “As this event continues to grow and play a vital role in bringing together the brightest minds in pharma, I know attendees will leave the summit feeling enriched with new information that will help drive meaningful outcomes across the industry.”

This year’s Summit speakers include Former Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos, Ramon Hernandez, Global Head of Development Real World Evidence (RWE) at Sanofi, and Sara Hughes, SVP, Biostatistics & Pipeline Management at GSK. Summit attendees can look forward to engaging in dialog with these industry experts and more on various topics, including the applications of AI in the clinical framework, the path to adopting AI in healthcare, and AI in clinical operations, as well as participating in a post-event networking reception.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this insightful event. Register for the AI in Clinical Development Summit by April 18th to secure your spot and engage with thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts at the forefront of AI in healthcare. We look forward to seeing you in New York on May 8th!

Please register at qhsummit.com.

About QuantHealth: 90% of drugs fail the clinical stage, representing a direct $45B annual waste to pharma companies. To address this challenge at its core, QuantHealth’s Clinical-Simulator predicts how each patient in a clinical trial will respond to treatment, allowing trial design teams to predict how an entire clinical trial will play out and adapt accordingly. Based on its novel AI engine and a vast dataset of 350m patients and over 700K therapeutics, QuantHealth’s simulator can predict clinical trial results with high accuracy, allowing users to answer mission-critical questions such as trial go/no-go, cohort optimization, drug repurposing, and more. QuantHealth was founded by healthcare experts who led commercial, product, and data science at various leading companies in the US and Israel. QuantHealth is backed by expert Life-Science investors in the US, Europe, and Israel and is supported by an advisory board of physicians and scientists from leading academic institutions. To learn more, visit https://quanthealth.ai.

