Quanta System Inc.: Strengthening the U.S. Presence of Italian Laser Technology

Quanta System Inc., headquartered in North Carolina and operational beginning March 1, 2026, marks an important step in the growth of the Italian company, with direct operations in the U.S. market for it’s Surgical Business. This move will strengthen an already established presence by enabling closer engagement with customers, fostering innovation, and increasing responsiveness to market dynamics. Quanta System Inc. is a cornerstone of a Corporate broader global expansion strategy.

SAMARATE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorporateStrategy--Quanta System Sp.A., a leading company in laser technologies for surgery, dermatology, and aesthetic medicine, 100% Made in Italy and part of the El.En. Group, announced today the establishment of Quanta System Inc., a new US entity based in North Carolina, officially operational as of March 1, 2026.

The creation of a direct presence in the US Surgical and Urology market, represents a strategic step in the international expansion of the organization. By launching direct operations in the US Quanta System confirms and consolidates its presence in this core segment, reinforcing its long-term industrial vision.

This initiative follows recent strategic actions in Europe that reflect the company's constant and clear commitment to pursue its global development through local presence.

“Establishing our headquarters in North Carolina is a statement of our organization's maturity,” said Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System S.p.A. "We are an Italian company with a global soul. For 40 years, we have been designing technologies to improve the quality of life for millions of people around the world. We believe that the US market deserves direct dialogue with the manufacturer. Quanta System Inc. is our answer: a presence that guarantees continuity, stability, internal support, and a long-term vision for our American stakeholders, in line with our global expansion plan."

The American entity will enable closer collaboration with physicians, Key Opinion Leaders, and the scientific community, ensuring faster service, excellent technical and clinical support, and a more agile feedback loop between industry needs and research and development activities.

The company's management has entrusted this important and challenging role of leading Quanta System Inc. to Walter Ryan, a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in business development and 26 years in the medical device industry.

"We are establishing a direct presence in the United States to deepen our connection with customers and better serve the industry. While our surgical business has historically grown through valued distribution partners, who have played an important role in building brand awareness, we believe an in-house model allows for closer collaboration, faster feedback, and greater agility. This approach enables us to respond more quickly to market needs with innovative products and more targeted marketing strategies." — Walter Ryan, President at Quanta System Inc.

This expansion is significant for the surgical field, where Quanta System S.p.A. maintains a strong international presence.

“In the surgical and urological fields our technology is a commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence,” said Filippo Fagnani, Vice President of Marketing and Scientific Director of the Surgical Division. “Establishing a direct presence in the U.S. allows us to work side-by-side with surgeons, ensuring our innovation cycle is directly informed by their needs. This proximity is what enables us to deliver breakthroughs like the Quanta Magneto Technology® precisely where they are needed.”

With Quanta System Inc., the organization reinforces its commitment to innovation and long-term value, while strengthening relationships with customers and partners globally.

Quanta System S.p.A.

For almost forty years Quanta System, a 100% Italian company distributed worldwide, is the reference point for the research, designing and manufacture of state-of-the-art laser systems for surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine and the conservation of art works.

In 2004 the company joins El.En. SpA (ELN), leader on the laser market listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") of the Italian Stock Exchange and a partner of reference for health facilities, Institutions and Entities engaged in scientific and research projects at a global level.

Designed to be used by doctors, specialised operators and restorers, today the Quanta System lasers represent the "Gold Standard" thanks to a wide range of applications.

The laser systems are entirely manufactured in Italy: from Research & Development to production, the entire process takes place in the company's headquarters in Samarate (in the province of Varese).

Quanta System is a trusted partner, day in day out, of all doctors in every part of the world thanks to its ability to listen, its straightforward debates and the creation of new systems that increasingly meet the real needs of professionals so they can provide better care for their patients.

A constantly evolving company that has managed to update its production so that it has always managed to satisfy the developing needs of its time, without losing sight of its primary objective: contributing to the improvement of people's quality of life.

