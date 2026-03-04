Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse™ Vybrance™ System to be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology Meeting

nPulse™ Vybrance™ System for soft tissue ablation, such as benign thyroid ablation, to be highlighted in podium presentation and product theatre presentation

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of the novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced its nPulse technology will be featured in a podium presentation and a product theatre presentation at the Annual North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology 2026 meeting, being held March 6-7 in Portland, Oregon.

“We are pleased to share promising long-term follow up data for patients treated in the nPulse Vybrance feasibility study, with patients now having been followed for up to 22 months,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences’ Board of Directors. “We would like to thank Prof. Stefano Spieza, the team at Ospedale del Mare in Naples, Italy, and our nPulse Vybrance investigators for continuing to advance the treatment of benign thyroid nodules with nsPFA technology. We look forward to engaging with the entire clinical community at this important meeting. Much work and analysis remains to be managed.”

Key nPulse Technology Scientific Programming

Friday, March 6th

4:40pm, Prof. Stefano Spiezia – Clinical Science Session

Title: Interim Report: Clinical Feasibility Study of Ablation of Benign Thyroid Nodules Using Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation – Durability of Volume and Symptom Reduction

Review of the long-term follow up at 15-22 months for patients treated in the initial feasibility study of nPulse Vybrance technology used for the ablation of benign, symptomatic thyroid nodules

Saturday, March 7th, Product Theatre Presentation

7:00-7:45am, Ralph Tufano, MD, Prof. Stefano Spiezia, Emad Kandil, MD, Kepal Patel, MD

Title: nPulse Technology – the Potential of Nonthermal Ablation with nsPFA Energy is a work in process

Roundtable presentation by top nPulse users on the technology, mechanism of action, results, and case studies of the use of nPulse Vybrance technology for benign, symptomatic thyroid nodules

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s nsPFA technology and nPulse System to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue, statements concerning early clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and effectiveness of any medical device, such as the nPulse Vybrance System, the nPulse Cardiac Clamp System, and the nPulse Cardiac Catheter System, statements concerning disruptive market opportunities and the Company’s commercial plans, customer adoption and future use of the nPulse System to address a range of conditions such as benign thyroid nodules, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investors:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Jon Skinner, CFO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com