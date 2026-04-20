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Press Releases

Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse™ Technology to be Featured at the Heart Rhythm Society 2026 Annual Meeting

April 20, 2026 | 
3 min read

nPulse™ Technology highlighted in late-breaking feasibility study and live case transmission



HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of nPulse™ technology using proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation™ (nsPFA™) energy, today announced that its nPulse™ Cardiac Catheter will be prominently featured during the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 23-26 in Chicago, Illinois.

At HRS 2026, Pulse Biosciences will present late‑breaking clinical trial updates, highlighting European feasibility study one‑year outcomes of nanosecond PFA using a compliant catheter for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The Company will also participate in a live case transmission during the PFA Live Case Summit.

In addition to its booth and technology suite, the proprietary nsPFA™ Technology will be featured at several events at the HRS 2026 Annual Meeting including:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

PFA Live Case Summit – Session II: Live PFA Cases
Time: 9:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
Location: McCormick Place – Room S406AB

  • Live Case Title: PVI+PWA Using Nanosecond PFA
  • Case Site: Fakultní nemocnice Motol a Homolka, Prague, Czech Republic
  • Case Operators: Jan Petru, MD, and Moritoshi Funasako, MD

This live case will demonstrate the use of Pulse Biosciences’ nsPFA™ technology in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, highlighting procedural workflow, lesion delivery, and real‑time performance in a clinical setting.

Saturday, April 25, 2026

LateBreaking Clinical Science
Time: 11:45 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
Location: Room S100AB (Plenary Room)

  • Presentation: Oneyear Outcomes of Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience
  • Presenter: Vivek Reddy, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

This late‑breaking presentation will report one‑year clinical outcomes from a multicenter experience evaluating nanosecond pulsed field ablation using a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation, contributing important longer‑term data to the evolving PFA landscape.

Posters & Oral Abstracts

Presentation | Novel Mapping and Ablation Technologies
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Time: 1:10 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
Location: Heart Rhythm Hub 3 – South Lobby

  • Oral Abstract: Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Circular Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience
  • Presenter: Petr Neuzil, Fakultní nemocnice Motol a Homolka, Prague, Czech Republic

Featured Poster Session I
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Time: 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Location: Abstract Pavilion – Exhibit Hall

  • Abstract: Effects of Dose and Catheter Orientation on Focal Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Lesions: A Preclinical Study
  • Presenter: Masaya Shinohara, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue as well as initiating regulated cell death. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

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