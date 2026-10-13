Providence Medical Technology Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for CORUS™ PCSS 3D-T, Bringing 3D-Printed Porous Titanium to Its Total Segmental Fusion Platform

Next-generation posterior cervical implant pairs 3D-printed porous titanium with the clinically proven CORUS™ PCSS design

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medical Technology, Inc., the leader in Total Segmental Fusion, stabilizing all three joints of the spinal segment with technology backed by Level 1 clinical evidence, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the CORUS™ Posterior Cervical Stabilization System 3D-T (CORUS™ PCSS 3D-T). The company will showcase the system for the first time at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2026 Annual Meeting, October 14-17 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, at Booth #913.

CORUS PCSS 3D-T is a 3D-manufactured, nonsegmental posterior spinal instrumentation device with integrated screw fixation, indicated to immobilize and stabilize spinal segments as an adjunct to posterior cervical fusion (PCF) in patients with cervical degenerative disc disease. Like its predecessor, it comes in the only sterile-packaged, single-use instrument set indicated for posterior cervical fusion. It is the next generation of the company's clinically proven CORUS PCSS, retaining the core design, indications, and surgical technique surgeons already know while adding a 3D-manufactured porous titanium architecture designed to support bone ingrowth and fusion.

The prior-generation CORUS PCSS is supported by a Level 1 randomized clinical trial (NCT04229017), which demonstrated higher fusion rates at 12 and 24 months and a substantially lower 2-year surgical revision rate when combined with multilevel anterior fusion compared with anterior fusion alone. The journal Spine published the trial's interim results in its May 2025 issue (Strenge et al.), and spine surgeons have presented the results at numerous spine meetings since.

Placed bilaterally through a posterior surgical approach, CORUS PCSS 3D-T features a proprietary porous titanium lattice engineered to mimic cancellous bone, with porosity and pore sizes aligned with published literature on bone ingrowth. The lattice distributes load uniformly while providing structural support during fusion, holds bone graft packed inside the device, and is shaped to accommodate variable patient anatomy.

"Clearance of CORUS PCSS 3D-T is an important milestone for Providence and for the surgeons who rely on our platform," said Lane Major, President and Chief Executive Officer of Providence Medical Technology. "CORUS is backed by Level 1 evidence that's rare in spine, and 3D-T brings the porous titanium surgeons increasingly expect to that proven foundation. It's the next step in our commitment to Total Segmental Fusion and to helping surgeons deliver predictable fusion with fewer revision surgeries for their patients."

"Posterior cervical fusion depends on what happens at the bone-implant interface, and every detail of the implant matters in that small, demanding space," said Bruce McCormack, MD, Co-Founder of Providence Medical Technology. "With CORUS PCSS 3D-T, we kept the technique surgeons already trust and gave bone a porous lattice to grow into, with 1.5 times the surface area and eight times the surface roughness of the original machined implant, plus room to pack graft inside the device."

About Providence Medical Technology

Providence develops innovative solutions for supplemental posterior fixation and fusion. By combining its proprietary posterior technology with anterior fusion approaches, Providence enables surgeons to achieve Total Segmental Fusion (TSF), supporting higher fusion rates and reducing patient reoperations and revision surgeries. Learn more at providencemt.com.

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SOURCE Providence Medical Technology, Inc.