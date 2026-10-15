Proteintech Announces Appointment of New Leadership Positions

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antibodies--Proteintech Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Proteintech”), a global life sciences company, today announced the appointment of Patrick Yount as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 26, 2026, and the promotion of Jeb Gaybrick to Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. These appointments strengthen the Company’s leadership team as it continues its next phase of growth.

As Chief Financial Officer, Yount will serve as a strategic and operational leader, overseeing the Company’s financial strategy and finance functions while supporting continued growth and strengthening financial infrastructure.

Yount brings more than 25 years of executive financial leadership experience in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. He has extensive experience scaling organizations and leading transformative transactions, including strategic transactions and raising capital across both public and private markets. Most recently, Yount served as Chief Financial Officer of Active Motif, a leading manufacturer of epigenetic kits, reagents and antibodies used by research organizations worldwide. He started his finance and accounting career with the General Electric Company, where he was a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program.

Gaybrick joined Proteintech in 2025 as Director of Investor Relations. In his new role, Gaybrick will lead corporate strategy and investor relations with a focus on strategic capital allocation. Prior to Proteintech, Gaybrick spent 18 years working in public markets, with a focus on the life science tools industry, and led 12 West Capital's investment in Proteintech in October 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick and Jeb to our leadership team at a pivotal time for the Company. As we continue to grow and prepare for the next phase of our evolution, we recognize the importance of having experienced financial and corporate leaders. Both bring the expertise and leadership we need to support our growth and position the Company for long-term success,” said Dr. Jason Li, Chief Executive Officer of Proteintech.

About Proteintech

Founded in 2001, Proteintech Group, Inc. identifies, manufactures, and commercializes antibodies, immunological reagents, and workflow solutions, serving customers across academic institutions, research organizations, and diagnostics and biopharmaceutical companies. The company’s products are used by customers globally across rapidly growing research fields, including oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The Company’s portfolio of more than 77,300 self-manufactured antibodies covers approximately two-thirds of the human proteome, with more than 500,000 citations in academic life science publications worldwide. For more information, visit www.ptglab.com.

Katie Bellows

katie@ptglab.com

ph: 312-455-8498