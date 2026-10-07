Propanc Biopharma Reports Data Showing 90% Tumor Growth Inhibition with PRP in Pancreatic Cancer Models, Contrasting Profile with Revolution Medicines’ Daraxonrasib

Preclinical package also shows more than 2.5-fold survival extension in advanced PDAC models; Company contrasts a non-RAS, differentiation-based mechanism with the clinical benchmark set by RASONQUE (daraxonrasib)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today highlighted new preclinical data for its lead candidate PRP in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and compared that profile with a clinical standard recently established by Revolution Medicines, Inc.

On August 26, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved daraxonrasib (RASONQUE), Revolution Medicines’ oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who have received at least one prior systemic therapy, or who are not candidates for multiagent systemic therapy. Approval was based on the Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial. In the RAS G12 population, daraxonrasib delivered median overall survival of 13.2 months versus 6.6 months with chemotherapy (hazard ratio 0.40), median progression-free survival of 7.3 months versus 3.5 months (hazard ratio 0.45), and a confirmed objective response rate of 33.2% versus 11.8%. Results in the intent-to-treat population were consistent: median overall survival 13.2 versus 6.7 months (hazard ratio 0.40) and median progression-free survival 7.2 versus 3.6 months (hazard ratio 0.49).

Those data validate RAS as a druggable driver in a disease in which RAS mutations are present in roughly 90% of cases. They also leave a defined residual problem: epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), cancer stem cells, fibrosis, and metastatic dissemination are not the primary targets of RAS pathway blockade.

PRP is a proprietary intravenous fixed-ratio combination of the pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen (1:6). It does not inhibit RAS. In orthotopic and patient-derived xenograft models of advanced PDAC, three-times-weekly intravenous PRP produced:

>90%, mean, tumor growth inhibition, versus vehicle (p < 0.001), building on previously reported inhibition above 85%.

A marked reduction in metastatic burden in the liver and peritoneum.

Remodeling of the tumor microenvironment, including lower cancer-associated fibroblast activity, less fibrosis, and suppression of EMT markers.

Greater sensitivity of chemo-resistant PDAC cells to gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel, supporting the potential for lower chemotherapy doses with improved activity.

A median overall survival extension of more than 2.5-fold versus controls.





Limited prior compassionate-use experience with related proenzyme formulations has shown signals of prolonged survival in advanced solid-tumor patients, with a favorable safety profile and no severe treatment-related adverse events reported in that experience. PRP holds FDA Orphan Drug Designation Status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and is not restricted to the RAS genotype.

“Daraxonrasib is a genuine advancement for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, and the RASolute 302 survival benefit is the clinical benchmark the field now has to beat or complement,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “PRP is aimed at a different node. The preclinical package — deep tumor control, fewer metastases, a less fibrotic microenvironment, and chemo re-sensitization — is the biology RAS inhibition does not directly address. We see PRP as a potential combination or sequential partner, not a substitute, and we are moving it into patients.”

The Company plans to start a multicenter, open-label Phase 1b first-in-human study of PRP in the first quarter of 2027. The study is expected to enroll up to 50 patients with advanced solid tumors, including pancreatic, ovarian, and refractory prostate cancers, at sites across Australia.

Comparative Summary

Attribute PRP Daraxonrasib / RASONQUE Modality IV proenzyme combination (trypsinogen + chymotrypsinogen, 1:6) Oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor Primary biology Differentiation, EMT reversal, cancer stem cells, fibrosis, metastasis Oncogenic RAS(ON) signaling Stage Preclinical PDAC plus clinical efficacy evaluated in advanced cancer patients on compassionate grounds; Phase 1b planned Q1 2027 FDA-approved August 26, 2026; Phase 3 RASolute 302 PDAC activity reported >90% mean tumor-growth inhibition; >2.5-fold median survival in animal models; reduced liver and peritoneal metastases mOS 13.2 vs 6.6–6.7 months; mPFS 7.2–7.3 vs 3.5–3.6 months; ORR ~32% vs ~12% Genotype Not RAS-mutation restricted; FDA Orphan Drug Designation Status in pancreatic cancer FDA Approved in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma after prior therapy, activity shown across RAS G12 and overall populations



About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

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Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

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