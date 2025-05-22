Prompt Intervention for Severe Aortic Stenosis Patients Demonstrates Lower Healthcare Costs, Improved Clinical Outcomes

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced new economic and clinical evidence on severe aortic stenosis (AS) presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at EuroPCR 2025, further contributing to the extensive body of research on this disease.

The results of a new real-world study of more than 24,000 patients demonstrated that intervening on the disease before symptoms develop reduces the economic and resource burden on the healthcare system and improves patient outcomes.

Prompt intervention for severe AS patients before symptoms developed resulted in:

Significantly lower costs for the healthcare system at 1 year ($36,000 less per patient);

Shorter length of stay during their treatment (2.2 fewer days); and

Fewer follow-up heart failure hospitalizations 1 year after treatment (80 percent less).

Additionally, compared with asymptomatic severe AS, delaying treatment until the disease progressed resulted in a more than seven times higher rate of death within one year after aortic valve replacement (AVR).

“We are dedicated to advancing robust evidence to help improve outcomes for patients with severe aortic stenosis,” said Larry Wood, Edwards’ corporate vice president and group president, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Surgical. “These latest findings underscore the importance of early referral to a Heart Valve Team and timely care of patients with severe AS, reducing the economic and resource burden for hospitals.”

Along with prior data from the EARLY TAVR trial, these results reinforce the value of early referral and evaluation by a Heart Valve Team for all patients with severe AS.

“We continue to believe that watchful waiting is not an effective strategy for the management of severe AS,” said Philippe Genereux, M.D., director of the structural heart program at Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey. “The latest findings highlight the significant clinical and economic advantages of timely referral and treatment for severe AS patients.”

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

