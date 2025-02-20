Prollenium Unveils VAMP™, The Next Generation of PDRN Skin Boosters

The launch of VAMP™ marks the first product to join Prollenium’s expanding portfolio under its new strategic focus on developing game-changing skin regeneration products and technologies.

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prollenium, a technology-driven innovator transforming the medical aesthetics industry, proudly announces the launch of VAMP™, a breakthrough skin revitalization product. This topical, sterile bio-revitalizing solution combines an enriched blend of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) to deliver powerful anti-aging, hydrating, and revitalizing benefits.









VAMP™ blends PDRN with skin-revitalizing nutrients to enhance skin tonicity, tighten pores, and smooth wrinkles. PDRN, a potent ingredient derived from salmon DNA and popularized in K-beauty, offers advanced anti-aging, rejuvenating, and hydrating properties. VAMP™ utilizes these benefits to stimulate and promote tissue repair, resulting in firmer, smoother, and more rejuvenated skin. Recommended to be professionally administered in conjunction with dermal rolling, microneedling, or post-laser treatments, VAMP™ not only restores hydration but also revitalizes skin texture.

The launch of this new skin rejuvenating solution marks the first addition to Prollenium’s expanding portfolio of innovative skin technologies and products. It joins leading brands REVANESSE® and SoftFil®, which are available in more than 70 countries worldwide. VAMP™ reflects the company’s recently announced strategic focus on leveraging advanced technology and R&D to drive the future of skin rejuvenation innovations.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our industry, with science and innovation accelerating our ability to support the skin’s natural repair and rejuvenation processes. VAMP™ is the first PDRN product to combine vitamins, amino acids, and minerals with PDRN to deliver powerful anti-aging, hydrating, and rejuvenating benefits. This launch represents our commitment to innovation in restorative medicine for aesthetic dermatology,” said Ario Khoshbin, Founder & CEO of Prollenium.

“The growing demand for combination therapies and rejuvenating solutions is transforming our industry,” added Khoshbin. “Our strength lies in leveraging advanced technology and our multidisciplinary team of scientists to develop products that address the root causes of skin aging. This expertise led to the development of VAMP™, a breakthrough in PDRN products. We look forward to expanding on this innovation with comprehensive treatment options.”

VAMP™ is manufactured following the highest quality standards, ensuring safety and reliability. It joins Prollenium’s expanding portfolio of innovative skin technologies, including REVANESSE® and SoftFi®.

For more about VAMP™, read the product FAQ here.

About Prollenium

Prollenium leads the way in facial aesthetics and rejuvenation technology, turning complex science into reliable, effective products. As the first FDA-approved dermal filler manufacturer in North America, Prollenium redefines standards with cutting-edge innovation, exceptional safety, and a portfolio tailored to patient needs.

About VAMP™

VAMP™ is a topical, sterile bio-revitalizing solution enriched with a potent blend of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and PDRN for skin rejuvenation. This innovative product improves skin tonicity, tightens pores, smooths wrinkles, and restores hydration, leaving skin with a renewed glow and improved texture. VAMP™ harnesses the rejuvenating properties of PDRN to promote firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. Professionally administered through dermal rolling, microneedling, or post-laser treatments, VAMP™ sets a new standard in skin rejuvenation and revitalization. For more, visit vampaesthetics.com.

