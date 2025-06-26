Prime Therapeutics’ leading research shows only 1 in 12 remain on a GLP-1 drug for obesity at three years

Findings also show improved persistence with high-potency, obesity-approved GLP-1 products

EAGAN, Minn., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 8% of individuals (or 1 in 12) initiating a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drug for obesity without diabetes continued to do so at three years, according to the latest real-world research from pharmacy solutions partner Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime). Meanwhile, individuals who took a high-potency GLP-1 drug approved for obesity — such as semaglutide (Wegovy®), which is now more commonly used to treat the condition — had greater persistence at 14% three years after initiating therapy.

While overall persistence continues to decrease among those taking high-potency GLP-1 products after three years, persistence among those taking the drugs over a one-year period improved throughout the span of the study. For those initiating GLP-1 therapy in 2021, 33% were persistent, while in the first quarter of 2024, 63% of new initiators were persistent. This increase is believed to be largely attributed to resolving GLP-1 drug shortages in 2024.

"As we thoroughly collate and evaluate three years of studying GLP-1 obesity drug trends among real-world populations, new patterns are emerging that help us understand how these drugs are being used and how external factors may be impacting persistence and health outcomes," said Pat Gleason, PharmD, assistant vice president, health outcomes, at Prime. "Consistent and significant real-world research is critical as GLP-1 drugs are a considerable driver of cost and utilization for our clients and employer groups."

This data contributes to Prime's holistic management approach to GLP-1 therapy, which was first showcased with its award-winning Year-1 persistence and cost-of-care data in 2023, Year-2 persistence data in July 2024 and Year-2 cost-of-care data in October 2024.

In addition to persistence and adherence insights, the Year-3 study found 38% of individuals switched GLP-1 products during the three years of study. The mean age of individuals within the same cohort is 47 years old and nearly 80% identified as female.

For additional information and study design details, refer to Prime’s Year-3 abstract.

KeepWell™ enables holistic GLP-1 care



Prime's KeepWell portfolio is designed to support an individual's unique cardiometabolic health, helping them manage conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. This app-based, provider-led approach can also help members lose weight by tailoring their medication needs, including GLP-1 drugs.

"Care management is essential for those taking GLP-1 drugs, and when providers and prescribers have access to real-world data, they're better informed to manage drug dosages, monitor for potential adverse effects and help with other areas, such as diet and exercise coaching," said Marci Chodroff, M.D., vice president, medical director at Prime. "Programs like KeepWell are so important in the GLP-1 space — they focus on providing comprehensive, science-based, patient-centered care."

Prime will release findings of its research on cost-of-care implications for GLP-1 therapy for obesity at three years later this year. Visit Prime’s GLP-1 Strategy page to learn more about how Prime helps clients manage these medications and some of the latest GLP-1 insights.

About Prime Therapeutics



Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what's right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visit PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn.

Contact:



Alex Cook



Senior Public Relations Manager



612.777.4217



Alex.Cook2@PrimeTherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-therapeutics-leading-research-shows-only-1-in-12-remain-on-a-glp-1-drug-for-obesity-at-three-years-302490407.html

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC