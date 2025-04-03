PreveCeutical Announces Update to Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 16,666,667 units in the capital of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”); provided that the expiry of the Warrants can be accelerated if the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is $0.08 or greater for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. News issued on March 10, 2025, for the Private Placement has been increased to $500,000.

Finder’s fees may be paid. The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, for operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Closing. Completion of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, confirmation of no objection from the CSE.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Or Investor Relations ir@preveceutical.com

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the proposed Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering and other statements regarding the company’s proposed business plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the Closing; and those additional risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

