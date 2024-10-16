Precision X-Ray, Inc. Partners with Gilardoni SpA to Deliver X-Ray Blood Irradiation in the US

Precision X-Ray, Inc. awarded exclusive distribution rights for X-Ray Blood Irradiator RADGIL 2

MADISON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision X-Ray, Inc. (“Precision”) and Gilardoni SpA announce an exclusive distribution partnership for RADGIL2 in the US. RADGIL2 is engineered specifically for the safe and effective X-ray irradiation of blood and blood components. By doing so, RADGIL2 helps prevent transfusion-related diseases, such as Transfusion-associated Graft versus Host Disease (TA-GvHD), while offering a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional Cesium-137 based irradiators.

The RADGIL2 blood irradiator boasts several innovative features, which set it apart from market alternatives. It uses a high dose rate to streamline the irradiation process with rapid and efficient dose delivery, significantly reducing overall processing time. The rotating canister technology ensures a precise and uniform dose distribution, optimizing both safety and efficacy for blood irradiation procedures.

“We, at Precision, are proud and thrilled to partner with Gilardoni to deliver the RADGIL2 blood irradiator in the United States,” said Viktoriya Baytser, CEO of Precision. “This strategic collaboration will immediately expand our presence in the medical field, while underscoring our long-term dedication to advancing state of the art X-ray irradiators and delivering safer, more reliable and more effective solutions for critical applications including blood irradiation.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gilardoni’s CEO Marco Gilardoni said, “We are delighted to be partnering with a company that is highly valued and a trusted brand in the X-ray irradiation market. Precision shares our commitment to improving the standard of care for blood irradiation. The Gilardoni team is excited to work together with Precision to establish the RADGIL2 as the new standard for blood irradiation in the United States.”

For more information on the RadGil2 X-Ray blood irradiator, or other Precision products and services, please visit https://precisionxray.com/

About Precision X-Ray, Inc.

Headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, Precision is the largest global manufacturer of cabinet X-ray irradiation systems providing safe, reliable, and reproducible results. Since the turn of the century, we continue to provide thousands of partners around the world with products that lead technological innovation in commercial, agricultural, and academic irradiation treatment fields.

About Gilardoni SpA

Founded in 1947, Gilardoni SpA is a global leader in X-ray and ultrasonic units for non-destructive testing, medical, and security sectors. With over 200 employees worldwide, the company has been innovating in industrial radioscopy since 1968.

