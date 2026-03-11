Precision for Medicine Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion with Opening of Japan Office

New Tokyo office strengthens local partnerships, regulatory alignment and global integrations in the world's third largest pharmaceutical market

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine (Precision), a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, has announced the opening of its new Japan office, deepening its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and reinforcing its role as a bridge between local expertise and global development execution.

Japan is the third-largest pharmaceutical market globally and maintains specific expectations for locally derived clinical data in pivotal trials. This requirement has historically created challenges for sponsors incorporating Japan into their development plans. Precision's Tokyo office and senior leadership embedded in Japan will ensure high quality delivery and consistent global governance while empowering local staff to navigate the regulatory, cultural and operational nuances that define successful trial execution in the market.

"Japan is a vital component of global clinical development," said James Cheong, Senior Vice President, APAC, Precision. "By establishing our own office with dedicated leadership, we eliminate the gap between global trial design and Japanese regulatory expectations, offering our clients consistent global standards with the confidence that comes from genuine local presence."

The Japan office also positions Precision to work directly with biopharmaceutical sponsors, investigators, key external experts and sites, enabling more agile operational delivery and stronger collaborations across Japan's research ecosystem.

"Our Japan presence strengthens our ability to lead complex oncology, autoimmune and rare disease programs that are truly fit for Japanese patients, while aligned with global standards and relevancy," said Jing Ping Yeo, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Precision. "Our on-the-ground presence ensures Japanese scientific insights, biomarker trends and regulatory expectations inform global trial design from the outset, especially in the highly specialized indications where expert local input is critical."

The new office opening complements Precision's extensive APAC footprint, which includes over 500 employees and offices in Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. Together these operations deliver fully integrated, regionally informed support for clients pursuing global market access.

"Our vision for APAC is one of full integration; not a regional add-on, but an indispensable part of how global precision medicines get developed and delivered," said Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, President, Clinical Solutions, Precision. "The Japan office advances that vision and deepens our commitment to ensuring novel therapies reach the patients who need them most, with APAC populations fully represented."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,500 people in over 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

Contact



Brad Epstein



Brad.Epstein@PrecisionMedicineGrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-for-medicine-continues-asia-pacific-expansion-with-opening-of-japan-office-302710295.html

SOURCE PRECISION FOR MEDICINE