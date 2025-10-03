Positron Corporation Enters Industry Partnership Agreement with MedAxiom

Buffalo, NY, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging technology company specializing in PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services is pleased to announce a partnership with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions.

MedAxiom is recognized nationwide for its extensive network of physicians, clinicians, and administrators, and for driving innovation and best practices that improve outcomes and performance across cardiovascular medicine.

As a MedAxiom industry partner, Positron is connected to the nation’s leading cardiovascular organizations, gaining valuable insights and exposure that advance the adoption of the PET modality. This collaboration provides unparalleled access to hundreds of organizations and thousands of physicians, clinicians, and thought leaders who are driving advancements in nuclear cardiology. Engagement with the MedAxiom community will provide Positron with market intelligence, clinical insight, and opportunities for collaboration that support broader adoption of PET-CT technology and improved patient care.

"Cardiac PET is transforming cardiovascular care, and its rapid growth shows no signs of slowing,” said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom’s executive vice president of Ventures and chief commercial officer. “As programs increasingly adopt this advanced diagnostic tool in pursuit of high-quality care, MedAxiom looks forward to partnering with Positron to bring valuable education, innovative solutions, and meaningful operational insights to our community of cardiovascular leaders."

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, commented, “MedAxiom is a trusted leader in cardiovascular excellence, and we are proud to join such a valuable network. This partnership connects Positron with a community at the forefront of transforming cardiovascular care through the PET modality. It is an exciting time for both Positron and the nuclear cardiology field, and MedAxiom will be a tremendous resource helping us expand our user base and accelerate adoption of our imaging solutions.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's PET and PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com.

