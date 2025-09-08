Positive study results with TrkA-NAM ACD137 against knee osteoarthritis presented at pain conference NeuPSIG 2025

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that its presentation at the international pain conference NeuPSIG 2025 is now available on the company's website. It includes data from preclinical studies with ACD137, the company's drug candidate in knee osteoarthritis-related pain.

"These positive data with our potent and selective TrkA-NAM, ACD137, in models of osteoarthritis, neuropathic pain and nociceptive pain further strengthen previous positive analgesic results obtained with the compound and demonstrate its utility in a variety of severe pain conditions, including osteoarthritis. In addition, ACD137 has the potential to avoid some of the side effects observed with anti-NGF antibodies due to a more selective mechanism of action," said Pontus Forsell, project leader and Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentation, titled Analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects of ACD137, a potent and selective negative allosteric modulator of TrkA , was made by Dr. Märta Segerdahl, Chief Medical Officer at AlzeCure Pharma, and contains the results from preclinical efficacy studies with ACD137, the lead drug candidate from the TrkA-NAM project in the Painless platform.

Data from the studies show that ACD137 has potent analgesic effects in several different preclinical pain models, both in neuropathic pain and in models of osteoarthritis-related pain. The analgesic effect of ACD137 was as potent as the effect of the anti-NGF antibody Tanezumab, which has demonstrated significant and robust pain relief in several clinical trials. Furthermore, anti-inflammatory and protective effects on the knee joint were observed, something that ACD137 achieves by blocking NGF-mediated signaling via TrkA receptors, a biological mechanism with strong genetic, preclinical and clinical validation for its role in pain.

"In our TrkA-NAM program, we have identified a highly potent and selective TrkA-NAM compound, ACD137, that has significant analgesic effects in preclinical in vivo models, both in neuropathic and nociceptive pain, indicating a broad potential for the mechanism of action. There is significant and growing interest in this program among external stakeholders, especially as the mechanism of action does not have the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. In addition, the medical need is very high," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster are now availaible on AlzeCure's website ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ ).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan designation from the FDA, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is focused on the treatment of pain. The target mechanism, NGF / TrkA signaling, is well-validated both preclinically and clinically and provides a promising alternative to new analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. Substances developed in the project have recently been shown to also have anti-inflammatory properties.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 400 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field. Read more about TrkA-NAM on our homepage .

