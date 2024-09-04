SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PolyPid to Participate in Three Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

September 4, 2024 | 
PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following three investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
PolyPid’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 AM ET and throughout the conference, via the conference platform.

Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference
PolyPid’s fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, via the conference platform and for 90 days thereafter on the Lytham investor portal.

Sidoti & Company Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
Conference Date: November 13-14, 2024

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid at the conferences should contact the appropriate conference directly.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

