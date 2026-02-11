Polaryx Announces Key Pre-Clinical Data Related to SOTERIA at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™

Oral presentation highlighted the effect of gemfibrozil on Krabbe disease, one of four LSDs in the upcoming Phase 2 SOTERIA basket trial evaluating PLX-200 (reformulated gemfibrozil)

PARAMUS, NJ, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), announced that the late-breaking presentation of new data for PLX-200, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Krabbe disease (globoid cell leukodystrophy) at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™, was given on February 6, 2026 in San Diego, Calif.

Key Findings and Scientific Perspective

At the Contemporary Forum, Late-breaking Science and the Rapid Fire Competition, Shrijay Vijayan, Ph.D., MBA, Polaryx Therapeutics’ Chief Scientific and Business Development Officer, presented preclinical findings highlighting that orally administered gemfibrozil in a mouse model of Krabbe disease (GALC-/-):

Reduces astrogliosis and neuro-inflammation Protects myelin Reduces psychosine accumulation, a hallmark toxic metabolite found in Krabbe disease patients



“Molecular mechanism involved recruitment of proliferator activated receptor beta (PPARβ) to the myelin-specific gene promoters in addition to proliferator activated receptor alpha (PPARα) mediated increase in lysosome biogenesis, autophagy and suppression of neuroinflammation,” noted Dr. Vijayan. “Most importantly, gemfibrozil restored motor functions and increased lifespan in GALC-/-mice.”

CEO Perspective

“These findings on PLX-200 as a potential novel therapeutic approach for Krabbe disease were encouraging as we prepare for the launch of the SOTERIA trial this year. The data deepen our confidence in the potential to translate PLX‑200’s strong preclinical evidence toward potential benefit for patients and families living with LSDs,” said Alex Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.

“Along with the data presentation, the Polaryx team, including Dr. Vijayan, Dr. Lisa Bollinger, Polaryx’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Minsu Kang, Polaryx’s Director of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs and myself, was delighted to engage with dedicated patient advocacy groups and clinicians who attended WORLDSymposium™ 2026. We were greatly encouraged by the positive feedback received from the LSD community, both in the excitement around the PLX-200 data and the forthcoming launch of the SOTERIA trial,” concluded Mr. Yang.

Connection to Prior Findings

These findings continue to build upon PLX-200’s existing base of preclinical data across a number of LSDs and highlight the drug’s multi-modal approach. As a PPARα activator, gemfibrozil promotes the expression of transcription factor EB (TFEB) regulated genes. TFEB is a master regulator known to be involved in coordinated regulation of a large number of lysosomal genes including CLN2, CLN3, HexB, GalC and others via coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) elements leading to lysosomal biogenesis and improvement in the cellular clearance of accumulated storage materials in neurodegenerative diseases.

PLX-200 promotes expression of anti-inflammatory genes such as interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Rα) and suppressor of cytokine signaling 3 (SOCS3) reducing neuro-inflammation. As a PPARα activator, PLX-200 has also been shown to suppress neuronal cell death and promote neuronal survival via expression of growth factors such as glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF).

Next Steps

The encouraging findings announced in WORLDSymposium™ 2026 for Krabbe disease continue to support the rationale for advancing PLX‑200 in the SOTERIA trial. The SOTERIA trial represents a flexible and resource‑efficient opportunity to further evaluate PLX‑200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while generating data to inform its future development pathway. Polaryx received a safe‑to‑proceed letter from the FDA in October 2025 and is actively working with its contract research organization (CRO) to initiate the trial in the first half of 2026.

About Krabbe Disease

Krabbe disease, also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy, is caused by mutations in the galactosylceramidase (“GALC”) gene, leading to galactosylceramidase deficiency and an inability to break down certain lipids in the body. This results in accumulation of the toxic metabolite psychosine in the brain and other areas of the nervous system, causing demyelination and severe neurological decline.

About PLX-200

Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, is an orally available compound comprised of gemfibrozil. Gemfibrozil is an FDA-approved lipid regulating agent in the fibrate family which has only been approved in a capsule form for adult patients with very high elevations of serum triglyceride levels to decrease serum triglycerides and very low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and increase high density lipoprotein cholesterol. The ability of gemfibrozil to cross the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) has also been documented in third-party preclinical trials and safe use of gemfibrozil in adults has also been well-established over several decades of clinical investigation and commercial use, which we believe accelerates clinical development and reduces associated costs. We believe the unique ability of PLX-200 to cross the BBB, along with its widely applicable mechanism of action, positions PLX-200 to potentially address the immense unmet need in multiple rare, catastrophic LSD indications.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide important data and information important to PLX-200’s future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the first half of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data that will be invaluable in planning PLX-200’s future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200’s treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may seek conditional marketing authorization.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

