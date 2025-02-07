Pliant Therapeutics Provides Update on BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 Trial in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Following DSMB recommendation, the Company has voluntarily paused enrollment and dosing in the BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial and will monitor current patients while data is reviewed

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced that following a prespecified data review and recommendations by the trial’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), the Company has voluntarily paused enrollment and dosing in the ongoing BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Patients currently enrolled in BEACON-IPF will remain in the trial.

Enrollment and dosing have been paused while data is reviewed to understand the DSMB’s rationale for their recommendation. Blinding of the study will be maintained to preserve trial integrity. The Company has informed BEACON-IPF clinical trial investigators and is in the process of informing global regulatory authorities.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant’s lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of α v ß6 and α v ß 1 integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of α v ß 8 and α v ß 1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α 7 β 1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

