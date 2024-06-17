Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Novartis recently announced it is returning a Phase II-ready nonalcoholic steatohepatitis asset to Pliant. The program stemmed from a 2019 collaboration.
After reporting promising interim findings from the Phase IIa INTEGRIS-IPF trial, Pliant Therapeutics commenced a public stock offering of $175 million.
FDA Weekly Review looks at the FDA’s actions related to drug approvals, IND approvals, designations and more. Here’s a look at what happened this week.
Annexon and Pliant Therapeutics both made efforts to secure additional financing to support their R&D endeavors.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
The agreement revolves around the development and commercialization of Pliant’s preclinical candidate, PLN-1474, and up to three more integrin targets for liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Biopharma companies begin 2019 with a flurry of hiring to fill executive leadership spots, including Dermavant, UroGen, Melinta, Translate Bio, and more.
Two months after unveiling a new approach to identify novel biomarkers for the detection and treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, South San Francisco-based Pliant Therapeutics secured $62 million in a Series B financing round to support its research programs.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2017,” which is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014.
