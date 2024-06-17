SUBSCRIBE
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWS
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Drug Development
Novartis Culls Pliant-Partnered NASH Program in Pipeline Sweep
Novartis recently announced it is returning a Phase II-ready nonalcoholic steatohepatitis asset to Pliant. The program stemmed from a 2019 collaboration.
February 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Pliant Seeks $175 Raise on Heels of Promising Mid-Stage IPF Data
After reporting promising interim findings from the Phase IIa INTEGRIS-IPF trial, Pliant Therapeutics commenced a public stock offering of $175 million.
January 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Weekly Review: Avadel, Eton, Pfizer, Celcuity and Others
FDA Weekly Review looks at the FDA’s actions related to drug approvals, IND approvals, designations and more. Here’s a look at what happened this week.
July 22, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Pliant and Annexon Seek and Secure Funds for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Autoimmune Treatments
Annexon and Pliant Therapeutics both made efforts to secure additional financing to support their R&D endeavors.
July 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
January 7, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Pliant Inks $80 Million+ Deal with Novartis on Liver Disease NASH
The agreement revolves around the development and commercialization of Pliant’s preclinical candidate, PLN-1474, and up to three more integrin targets for liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
October 23, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Jan. 4
Biopharma companies begin 2019 with a flurry of hiring to fill executive leadership spots, including Dermavant, UroGen, Melinta, Translate Bio, and more.
January 3, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics Snags $62 Million
Two months after unveiling a new approach to identify novel biomarkers for the detection and treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, South San Francisco-based Pliant Therapeutics secured $62 million in a Series B financing round to support its research programs.
July 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
The Next Generation: Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2017
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2017,” which is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014.
January 3, 2017
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2017
IN THE PRESS
Business
Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast was Well Tolerated at 320 mg with Continued Antifibrotic and Anti-Cholestatic Activity Displayed Across Multiple Measures
July 15, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from a Phase 2a Collagen PET Imaging Clinical Trial of Bexotegrast in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress™
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 6, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events - May 1 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Investor Events
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2024 American Thoracic Society International Conference
March 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
February 27, 2024
 · 
8 min read
