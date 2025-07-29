Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1FY26

MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, and health and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2025.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
Particulars
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
YoY Growth
Revenue from Operations
1,934
1,951
(1) %
CDMO
997
1,057
(6) %
CHG
637
631
1 %
PCH
302
263
15 %
EBITDA
165
224
(26) %
EBITDA Margin
9 %
11 %
PAT (after exceptional item)
(82)
(89)
8 %
Key Highlights for Q1FY26
- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹ 1,934 crores vs ₹ 1,951 crores in Q1FY25. Excluding the impact of destocking in one of the large CDMO product, the YoY revenue growth was in early double-digit
- EBITDA margin at 9% vs 11% in Q1FY25. Impact of inventory destocking, partly offset by improved profitability of the overseas facilities in the CDMO business
- Net-Debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.6x
- Best-in-Class Quality Track Record – Successfully closed USFDA inspection at Aurora facility (Canada) with zero observations. Continue to maintain our 'Zero OAIs' status since 2011
- Sustainability Efforts Yielding Results – Assigned an ESG rating of '61' for FY2024 by NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "Excluding the impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product, our CDMO business delivered mid-teen revenue growth during the quarter accompanied by improvement in EBITDA margin, especially at our overseas sites. Growth in our CHG business is also expected to pick up for the remaining part of the year given the timing of some of the institutional orders. Our consumer business delivered healthy growth, in-line with our expectations, driven by power brands and e-commerce sales.
Withstanding the near-term challenges, we believe we are on track to achieve our FY2030 aspirations of becoming a US$2bn revenue company with 25% EBITDA margin and high-teen ROCE."
Key Business Highlights for Q1 FY2026
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
- Mid-teens growth in base business i.e. excluding impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product. The growth was primarily led by the overseas facilities accompanied by YoY improvement in their profitability
- Nutrition Supplement and Generic API business also delivered good growth during the quarter
- Cost optimization through better procurement strategies and operational excellence initiatives
- Successfully closed USFDA inspection at Aurora (Canada) facility with zero observations. Aurora facility specializes in API development and manufacturing
- Broke ground for our capacity expansion project at Lexington (US), which specializes in sterile injectable drug products. This should lend impetus to our integrated ADC development and manufacturing program over the medium to long term
- Biotech Funding - Incomplete and inconsistent recovery in funding for emerging biopharma companies leading to prolonged decision making by the customers and slower growth in early-stage development projects
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) - Slower growth in Q1FY26 due to phasing of institutional orders. Expect growth to pick up in the remaining part of the financial year
o Slower growth in the key market of US, partly offset by encouraging growth in some ex-US markets
o Received USFDA approval for Digwal (India) facility as Sevoflurane API and finished product manufacturing site for both human and veterinary use
- Intrathecal Therapy – Lower sales in Q1FY26 due to timing of shipment at the end of June. Growth expected to recover in Q2FY26
- Injectable Anesthesia and Pain Management – Initiatives to resolve supply constraints on track. Expect the benefits to accrue from FY2027
- Differentiated and Specialty Products - Neoatricon®1 launched in select EU markets in Q1FY26. Expect to launch in more markets in Q2FY26
Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):
- Power Brands continue to grow strong with 18% YoY growth during Q1FY26. Power Brands contributed to 49% of total PCH sales
o Growth was primarily driven by Little's, i-range, and CIR
o Healthy recovery in growth of i-range from impact of regulator induced price control
- New Product Launches - Added 7 new products in Q1FY26
- Investments in Media and Promotions – 13% of PCH sales in Q1FY26
- E-commerce sales grew at 41% YoY in Q1FY26, contributing 23% to PCH sales
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
Particulars
Quarterly
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
YoY Change
Revenue from Operations
1,934
1,951
(1) %
Other Income
58
20
199 %
Total Income
1,992
1,971
1 %
Material Cost
694
674
3 %
Employee Expenses
619
580
7 %
Other Expenses
514
493
4 %
EBITDA
165
224
(26) %
Finance Cost
86
107
(19) %
Depreciation
197
185
7 %
Share of net profit of associates
19
22
(17) %
Exceptional Item1
21
-
NA
Profit Before Tax
(79)
(45)
(75) %
Tax
3
44
(94) %
Net Profit after Tax
(82)
(89)
8 %
1.Exceptional items include, one time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023
Q1FY26 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 29th July 2025 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q1FY26 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
Event
Location & Time
Telephone Number
Conference call on
India – 09:30 AM IST
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
USA – 12:00 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll free number
18667462133
UK – 05:00 AM
(London Time)
Toll free number
08081011573
Singapore – 12:00 PM
(Singapore Time)
Toll free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 12:00 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800964448
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 171 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.
