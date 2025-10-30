SUBSCRIBE
Zepbound Topples Sales King Keytruda as Lilly Reports 54% YoY Revenue Rise for Q3

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Together, Mounjaro and Zepbound brought in $11.98 billion in the third quarter even with price decreases for the medicines.

There seems to be no limit to the profit that Eli Lilly can capture with its mega-blockbuster GLP-1 portfolio, as the tirzepatide franchise overtakes Merck’s Keytruda for the first time. Lilly’s third quarter revenue grew by 54% over Q3 2024 to $17.6 billion—even with a slight hit from lower prices of Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The company brought in $11.4 billion in the same period last year. Unsurprisingly, the steep rise in revenue was driven by the two GLP-1 brands, which experienced 62% volume growth, Lilly said in a third-quarter earnings report on Thursday morning. The revenue hike would have been even greater, the company said, if not for a decline in prices for the medicines.

Together, Mounjaro and Zepbound, which feature the active ingredient tirzepatide, brought in $10.1 billion in the third quarter. For the first time, the tirzepatide franchise has beaten the reigning sales champion Keytruda, Merck’s immuno-oncology blockbuster. Merck also reported earnings on Thursday, with Keytruda contributing $8.1 billion of $17.3 billion in total revenue.

Lilly’s key products—Ebglyss, Jaypirca, Kisunla, Mounjaro, Omvoh, Verzenio and Zepbound—brought in $11.98 billion total.

Lilly has been bolstering its direct-to-consumer offerings for Zepbound amid increasing pressure on the pharma industry to lower drug prices from President Donald Trump. Through its DTC platform LillyDirect, insured patients can access a pre-filled single dose vial of the weight loss medication for $25 with a savings card. A single-dose vial is available for $349 for uninsured patients. GoodRx lists an average retail price for a monthly supply at $1,272.

Lilly’s revenue has been climbing expeditiously quarter-over-quarter. Revenue increased to $15.6 billion in the second quarter of this year—a 38% jump over Q2 2024—after climbing to $12.73 billion in the first quarter.

The company will host an earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
